Astana Opera: Dedicated to All the Doctors in the World

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Opera diva, Astana Opera’s Principal Soloist Maira Mukhamedkyzy performed The Pray of the World – a dedication to the doctors in the world.

The video was created jointly by Khabar Agency JSC, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Astana Opera, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

«I do not sing for all, I sing for everyone. Today, the whole world is awestruck by the fortitude of doctors and medical workers. The heroes of our day are doctors, who fight for people’s lives day and night, risking their own lives. The number of people infected with coronavirus is growing across the world, but the number of people who have recovered is also growing. This is the result of the heroic work of our noble doctors. The Khabar Agency, together with the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Astana Opera, filmed a video, dedicated to doctors, to the world famous classical music work The Pray of the World by the Greek composer Vangelis. Footage about the work of doctors around the world who are fighting against the coronavirus is also used in the video,» the famous singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy noted.

The people of Kazakhstan were enthusiastic about The Pray of the World video project, leaving hundreds of delighted comments and making many reposts of this clip. Most of them said that they bow their heads to the steadfastness and courage of all medical workers.



