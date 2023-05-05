Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2023, 20:44
Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords Photo: astanaopera.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Until the time when the spotlights flood the stage with their rays, the music captivates the audience with its melodiousness, and a violent passion kindles the dancers’ performance, the final preparations for the premiere of the world ballet Petite Mort, choreographed by outstanding contemporary ballet master Jiří Kylián to Mozart’s brilliant music, are in full swing at the opera house. The ballet masterpiece is being prepared to be presented at the Astana Opera on May 13 and 14.

Taking a peek backstage, the rehearsals of duets and ensembles, separated by the sweep of a lightweight dark cloth and the play of swords and pannier dresses, already take one’s breath away. Abidance to the music is felt in every movement, and love duels are drawn with intricate line graphics, Kazinform cites Astana Opera’s press service.

photo

«In my work, I have based my choreography on two slow movements from the two most famous piano concertos by Mozart. I have cut them away from the fast movements, leaving them as mutilated torsos, lying helplessly in front of the listener and beholder. They lie there, just like some ancient torso’s, without arms and legs, unable to walk or embrace,» Jiří Kylián explained. «We live in a world in which nothing is sacred. Since the time in which Mozart’s music was created, and today, many wars were fought and much blood had to flow under the «Bridge of Time». And, it was mostly men swaying swords in show of their potency and power. And it is always a «Mort», which accompanies our lives, sometimes it is «Petite», sometimes it is «Grand», but it is the most faithful companion we have, from the dawn of our existence till the end.»

photo

Stefan Żeromski, Jiří Kylián’s assistant, is working with the dancers of the Astana Opera Ballet Company on the production. Under his belt is a brilliant career as a dancer in the ballet companies of the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw and the Deutsche Oper Berlin. However, he devoted most of his professional work to the Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT).

Details at


Astana   Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev