Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Until the time when the spotlights flood the stage with their rays, the music captivates the audience with its melodiousness, and a violent passion kindles the dancers’ performance, the final preparations for the premiere of the world ballet Petite Mort, choreographed by outstanding contemporary ballet master Jiří Kylián to Mozart’s brilliant music, are in full swing at the opera house. The ballet masterpiece is being prepared to be presented at the Astana Opera on May 13 and 14.

Taking a peek backstage, the rehearsals of duets and ensembles, separated by the sweep of a lightweight dark cloth and the play of swords and pannier dresses, already take one’s breath away. Abidance to the music is felt in every movement, and love duels are drawn with intricate line graphics, Kazinform cites Astana Opera’s press service.

«In my work, I have based my choreography on two slow movements from the two most famous piano concertos by Mozart. I have cut them away from the fast movements, leaving them as mutilated torsos, lying helplessly in front of the listener and beholder. They lie there, just like some ancient torso’s, without arms and legs, unable to walk or embrace,» Jiří Kylián explained. «We live in a world in which nothing is sacred. Since the time in which Mozart’s music was created, and today, many wars were fought and much blood had to flow under the «Bridge of Time». And, it was mostly men swaying swords in show of their potency and power. And it is always a «Mort», which accompanies our lives, sometimes it is «Petite», sometimes it is «Grand», but it is the most faithful companion we have, from the dawn of our existence till the end.»

Stefan Żeromski, Jiří Kylián’s assistant, is working with the dancers of the Astana Opera Ballet Company on the production. Under his belt is a brilliant career as a dancer in the ballet companies of the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw and the Deutsche Oper Berlin. However, he devoted most of his professional work to the Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT).

