Astana Opera Ballet Company shows high professionalism after a break

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera opened its ballet season with great success on September 25 and 26. On different days, Artistic Director of the Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia, outstanding ballerina of the 20th century, Altynai Asylmuratova, offered the capital’s audience a unique Gala Ballet program, featuring the company’s étoiles, and Michel Fokine’s one-act ballet Scheherazade to the music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The Astana Opera’s ballet season opening caused a great stir not only among the audience, but also among the leading Kazakhstani mass media. Before the start of the event, journalists actively asked Altynai Asylmuratova questions, one of which, of course, was, «How was the company able to maintain a good working shape during quarantine?» According to the Artistic Director of the Ballet Company, it was very difficult and only after the weakening of quarantine the dancers were able to start rehearsals in full force in the studio in accordance with all sanitary standards.

«Words cannot express how we missed our beautiful stage and audience. For all of us, the ballet season opening is a great joy. Let it be bright and rich, but most importantly productive,» Altynai Asylmuratova wished.

The third bell rang and the viewers rushed to take their places. Among them there are guests – doctors who have been fighting the COVID-19 throughout the entire pandemic. They will be attending the Astana Opera events this and next month as part of the opera house’s charitable program.

The curtain went up and the audience froze with delight. At first, everyone was impressed by the scenery created by the outstanding Italian set designer Ezio Frigerio. Then the audience’s eyes were riveted on the ballet company who presented excerpts from international choreographic masterpieces – Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Notre Dame de Paris choreographed by Roland Petit, Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire choreographed by Marius Petipa and many others. The duet from the ballet Zaman Tynysy choreographed by Ksenia Zvereva and Korkyt choreographed by Anvara Sadykova to the music by Steppe Sons gave a special zest to the evening.

That evening, Aigerim Beketayeva, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Anel Rustemova, Gaukhar Usina, Olzhas Tarlanov, Arman Urazov, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Serik Nakyspekov, Assel Shaikenova, Daler Zaparov, Shugyla Adepkhan, Akarys Beibarys, Sultanbek Gumar, Yerkezhan Zhunussova and others presented their art to the audience.

«We are delighted with the performing skills of the ballet company: ethereal ballerinas, charismatic ballet dancers demonstrated impeccable technique, artistry and magnificent aplomb. Undoubtedly, such training and high professionalism of the dancers is the merit of the Artistic Director of the Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova. We regularly attended Astana Opera’s ballet performances before quarantine and have been following the development of Principal Dancers since the founding of the opera house. One cannot fail to note the creative growth of each of them. It is very exciting that all of the young performers are in good shape,» married couple Nelya and Kirill Nam said.

On Saturday evening, September 26, Michel Fokine’s one-act ballet Scheherazade to the music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov was presented at the Astana Opera Grand Hall.

It is known that the ballet Scheherazade was staged at the beginning of the 20th century, at a time when ballet art was flourishing. The revived one-act ballet was staged at the Astana Opera by the People’s Artist of Russia Andris Liepa. The ballet is based on a fairytale plot from the One Thousand and One Nights, The Story of King Shahryar and His Brother.

Sumptuous Eastern colours and a passionate love story did not leave anyone in the hall indifferent. The audience was able to fully appreciate the revived sets and costumes of Léon Bakst. Astana Opera’s Principal Dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan presented the part of The Golden Slave. The company’s Soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya portrayed the Eastern beauty Zobeide. Both of them not only performed their parts, but lived the lives of their heroes onstage. Thanks to the soloists’ talent, the stage turned into a truly captivating fairytale.

The performers of the roles of Shahryar – Zhanibek Imankulov, Shakhezman – Ildar Shakirzyanov, the Chief Eunuch – Olzhas Makhanbetaliyev, as well as all the ballet company dancers won over the hearts of the sophisticated audience.

«The ballet made a huge impression on me. The dancers clearly have been working a lot on it. Each of them tried to give their all to the stage. Most notably, this applies to the company’s Principal Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and the Soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya. The performers managed to create a fairytale onstage,» the viewer Daniyar Ospanov shared.