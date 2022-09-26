26 September 2022, 22:20

Astana Opera artists debuts in legendary Birzhan-Sara opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National art masterpiece – Muqan Tolebayev’s opera Birzhan – Sara was presented to the audience at Astana Opera on September 24 and 25 under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin. On different performance days, there were exciting debuts of the opera house’s soloists in the parts of the heroes of the story, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

On September 24, Artur Gabdiyev debuted as Serik, and Ramzat Balakishiyev presented his interpretation of this character on the next day.

On September 25, Saltanat Muratbekova took the stage for the first time as Birzhan’s mother Analyq, and Gulzhanat Sapakova performed this tragic role the day before.

Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Alikhan Zeinolla and Yerulan Kamel debuted as Yestai.

It is important to note that Muqan Tolebayev’s Birzhan – Sara is a real treasure of the Kazakh national classics. The production at Astana Opera stands out from all previous ones in its particular visual appeal and grand scale. The colourful, captivating costumes and sets serve as a fitting backdrop for the bright, beautiful and melodious music of the outstanding composer Mukan Tolebayev. At the same time, rich imagery of the nature of our homeland is embodied not only in the sets, but also in video projections. The impeccable performance of the opera soloists, symphony orchestra, choir, ballet and supernumeraries of the capital’s opera house aroused great delight among the audience.

Meir Bainesh, Beimbet Tanarykov, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva brilliantly presented the title roles of the people’s favourites, singers and aqyns – the composer Birzhan and the poet Sara. Talgat Mussabayev and Zhanat Shybykbayev masterfully performed Zhanbota, Madina Islamova and Yelena Ganzha took the stage as Altynai. Zhienqul – Yerzhan Saipov, Rassul Zharmagambetov, Qozhaghul – Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev, Shyngys Rassylkhan.

Music director of the production – Abzal Mukhitdin, stage director – Askhat Mayemirov, consulting director – Mikhail Pandzhavidze, set and costume designers – Sofya Tasmagambetova, Pavel Dragunov, principal choirmaster – Yerzhan Dautov, choreographer – Mukaram Avakhri, projections designer – Sergio Metalli, lighting designer – Jacopo Pantani, assistant stage director – Yerenbak Toikenov, responsible accompanists – Irina Kurguzkina, Zaru Zhazykbayeva. The opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.

Photo: astanaopera.kz