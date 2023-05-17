Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at vocal competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees won three prizes at the Marat Aitimov Republican Vocal Competition «Dauys». Aigerim Amanzholova became the Grand Prix laureate, the first place was awarded to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, and the third – to Valeriy Selivanov, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Marat Aitimov Competition was first held in 2019 and was named after the famous singer and vocal teacher, whose student is Dimash Qudaibergen. This year, 46 young performers from all over Kazakhstan took part in the vocal competition. Its winner, Aigerim Amanzholova, is positive that an important part of her victory belongs to the teachers.

«Any competition requires good preparation, serious work with a teacher. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov had a major role in my success. Together with him, we compiled a program, worked on vocals, phrasing, style, portrayal,» the soloist notes. «Certainly, the International Opera Academy played a huge role in my professional development. Here we are taught by eminent singers and vocal teachers, and our task is to take the best from them.»

To participate in the qualifying round, Aigerim Amanzholova sent a video of her performance of Mimi’s aria from Puccini’s La Bohème. In the first and second rounds, she sang Manon’s aria from Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Tchaikovsky’s art song Nochi Bezumniye, the folk song Ahau Bikem, Yenlik’s aria from Gaziza Zhubanova’s opera Yenlik – Kebek, as well as the composer’s art song Iz Travy Ya Vzletela.

According to the vocalist, thanks to the academy, she had an opportunity to perform the main parts in famous world operas.

«Last year I performed Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni staged by Italian director Ala Simonishvili, and this year I performed the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Now we are preparing for the performance that will complete our studies: Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri will premiere at the Astana Opera in June.»

This is Aigerim Amanzholova’s second Grand Prix during her years of study at the academy. The first time, she received the main prize at the Mukan Tulebayev International Vocal Competition.

Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who won first place in the Dauys competition in Aqtobe, is also not a novice in vocal competitions. He is a winner of the Grand Prix of the Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition. The soloist notes the high level of preparation of the participants.

«All young performers are experienced, with good vocal abilities, so I can say that the competition was held at a high level. I was prepared thanks to daily classes with my vocal teacher Azamat Zheltyrguzov and accompanist Zaru Zhazykbayeva,» the soloist says.

The specificity of the competition was the mandatory performance of works by Kazakh composers, in particular, natives of Western Kazakhstan – Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev performed Yestai’s song Qusni Qorlan, Abai’s aria Hey, Khalaiyq from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai and Akhmet Zhubanov’s Zhyr Zhazamyn.

Valeriy Selivanov won third place in the competition. Another one of the academy’s attendees, Nurkanat Tapiyev, became a diploma winner.

It should be noted that participation in republican and international vocal competitions is an important part of the training of young performers at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. This allows not only to demonstrate the level of professional skills, but also to gain new experience.