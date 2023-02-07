Go to the main site
    Astana Opera: A debut in the Opera Don Pasquale

    7 February 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 3, Astana Opera presented to the residents and guests of the capital Donizetti’s exciting comic opera Don Pasquale within the framework of the Piccolo Theatre project. The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, a promising young tenor Alikhan Zeinolla took the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage as Ernesto for the first time.

    On that day, Astana Opera’s soloists, orchestra, choir and supernumeraries performed under the baton of the music director and conductor of the production, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay portrayed Norina, Rassul Zharmagambetov performed Dr Malatesta, Yevgeniy Chainikov presented the title role of the bachelor Don Pasquale, Carlino – Yerulan Kamel, Kazinform refers to the Astana Opera’s Press Office.


    Photo: astanaopera.kz

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

