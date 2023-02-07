Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Astana Opera: A debut in the Opera Don Pasquale

7 February 2023, 10:10
Astana Opera: A debut in the Opera Don Pasquale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 3, Astana Opera presented to the residents and guests of the capital Donizetti’s exciting comic opera Don Pasquale within the framework of the Piccolo Theatre project. The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, a promising young tenor Alikhan Zeinolla took the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage as Ernesto for the first time.

On that day, Astana Opera’s soloists, orchestra, choir and supernumeraries performed under the baton of the music director and conductor of the production, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay portrayed Norina, Rassul Zharmagambetov performed Dr Malatesta, Yevgeniy Chainikov presented the title role of the bachelor Don Pasquale, Carlino – Yerulan Kamel, Kazinform refers to the Astana Opera’s Press Office.


Photo: astanaopera.kz


Related news
London residents interested in learning Kazakh thanks to Dimash
Astana Opera: Not only children but also adults to learn theatrical crafts
Kazakh ballet star Baktiyar Adamzhan stuns Cyprus
Теги:
Astana   Culture   Events  
Read also
Astana firefighters evacuate 125 people from residential complex on fire
Kazakh capital to build 13 schools this year
Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities
February 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan 4th in Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships mixed team event
1st art exhibition to support cancer patients unveiled in Kazakh capital
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for UAE Tour 2023
Astana Opera: Not only children but also adults to learn theatrical crafts
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News