Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Opera: A celebration in sunny Seville

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 May 2023, 17:15
Astana Opera: A celebration in sunny Seville Photo: astanaopera.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Defender of the Fatherland Day was celebrated at the Astana Opera with a performance of Rossini’s famous comic opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia conducted by Ruslan Baimurzin.

On May 6 and 7, a number of debuts of talented vocalists, brilliant soloists of the capital’s opera house and up-and-coming attendees of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, took place at the Grand Hall, Kazinform refers to the Astana Opera’s Press Office.

photo

Opera company soloist Altynbek Abilda made his debut as the main hero Figaro. In addition, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees took the stage for the first time as a number of characters of the opera: Rosina – Guldana Aldadossova, Almaviva – Alikhan Zeinolla, Bartolo – Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev, Basilio – Valeriy Selivanov, Berta – Elmira Shpekpayeva.

photo

The Astana Opera’s opera soloists, orchestra, choir and supernumeraries took part in the performances. The music director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor, the world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev, the principal choirmaster is Yerzhan Dautov, the assistant stage director is Yerenbak Toikenov, the opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.

photo

photo

