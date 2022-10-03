Astana Open qualification ended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- Alexander Nedovyesov failed to qualify for the main draw of the ATP 500 Astana Open home tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.In the finals of the qualification, Nedovyesov lost to the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen - 6:7 (5:7), 3:6.

The main draw also includes: Italian Luca Nardi, who sensationally won world No 65 from Belgium David Goffin in three sets; Russian Alexander Shevchenko, who defeated his compatriot Pavel Kotov; and world No 72, Serbian Laslo Đere, who confidently won in two sets over Altuğ Çelikbilek from Türkiye.



Photo: ktf.kz

