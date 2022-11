7 October 2022, 07:26

Astana Open: Alexander Bublik lost to Hubert Hurkacz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of Kazakhstan’s tennis team Alexander Bublik failed to win the second-round match at ATP 500 Astana Open, Kazinform reports.

According to Sports.kz, Bublik, ranked 43rd , lost to the world No10 Hubert Hurkacz from Poland.

The match ended with the score 6:4, 6:4 in favor of Hurkacz.

In quarterfinals, the Pole will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, ranked 6th.