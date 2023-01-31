Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.87 eur/kzt 501.56

    rub/kzt 6.57 cny/kzt 68.36
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Astana needs to turn into innovative city of future – Tokayev

    31 January 2023, 18:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The capital should move to a new model of development, transform into an innovative city of the future, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting on the Kazakh capital development, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    «New digital approaches to city management which we should look into are being rapidly implemented across the world,» said the Kazakh President.

    He went on to note that the UAE’s G42 company with the leadership of which Tokayev held a meeting is ready to present its achievements in city management as part of the Smart City project.

    The President urged to involve IT business representatives and qualified specialists into the process.

    Earlier it was reported that a meeting chaired by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the Kazakh capital was due to take place today.


    Photo: t.me/ aqorda_resmi

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana President of Kazakhstan IT technologies
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev congratulates world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva in person
    Astana should become conformable city to live in – Tokayev
    Head of State instructs to increase supply of water to reservoir in Astana
    Kazakh Head of State to chair meeting on capital's development
    Popular
    1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
    2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
    3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
    4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
    5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields