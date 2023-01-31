Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana needs to turn into innovative city of future – Tokayev

31 January 2023, 18:04
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The capital should move to a new model of development, transform into an innovative city of the future, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting on the Kazakh capital development, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

«New digital approaches to city management which we should look into are being rapidly implemented across the world,» said the Kazakh President.

He went on to note that the UAE’s G42 company with the leadership of which Tokayev held a meeting is ready to present its achievements in city management as part of the Smart City project.

The President urged to involve IT business representatives and qualified specialists into the process.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting chaired by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the Kazakh capital was due to take place today.


Photo: t.me/ aqorda_resmi

