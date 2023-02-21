Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities

    21 February 2023, 12:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 36 schools for 64,500 students were opened in Astana in the past 3 years, chief of the municipal education department Kassymkhan Sengaziyev said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the number of school students in Astana rises by more than 21,000 every year. «We need to commission about 10 schools annually,» Kassymkhan Sengaziyev says.

    162 schools for 236,000 students function in the capital to date. Eight schools operate in a three-shift regime. The school-seat shortage is 26,000.

    «Affordable secondary education means not only covering all children with education but also creating conditions for them, which will meet today's requirements and ensure high-quality learning process,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
    March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President receives Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January