Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities

21 February 2023, 12:57
Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 36 schools for 64,500 students were opened in Astana in the past 3 years, chief of the municipal education department Kassymkhan Sengaziyev said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the number of school students in Astana rises by more than 21,000 every year. «We need to commission about 10 schools annually,» Kassymkhan Sengaziyev says.

162 schools for 236,000 students function in the capital to date. Eight schools operate in a three-shift regime. The school-seat shortage is 26,000.

«Affordable secondary education means not only covering all children with education but also creating conditions for them, which will meet today's requirements and ensure high-quality learning process,» he added.


Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
A long-awaited baby program: Over 500 quotas allocated for Kazakh capital
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News