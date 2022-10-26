Astana Media Week 2022 to kick off today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Media Week 2022 will kick off in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform learned from organizers.

By tradition, for the 6th year in a row, Kazmedia Center will bring together Kazakhstani and foreign media managers, representatives of governmental structures, heads of news platforms, journalists, bloggers and independent experts for exchange of opinions, ideas and results.

Astana Media Week will last for three days – from October 26th to 28th during which more than 30 events with the participation of 150 Kazakhstani and international speakers will take place.

The key theme of the event is New Age – New Media, which will be discussed within three values of the project – Trust in News Reality, Professionalism in New Time and Continuous Development of Mass Media.



