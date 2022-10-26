Astana Media Week 2022 begins in Kazakh capital

26 October 2022, 10:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Media Week 2022 kicked off in the Kazakh capital today. More than 150 local and foreign speakers are expected to participate in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event began with the Content Market exhibition, being attended by the national and regional TV channels and over 50 production companies.

Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali visited also Content Market exhibition.

Astana Media Week is an annual event in the field of media and journalism, uniting state, independent, professional and new media of Kazakhstan, with the aim of developing the local media industry and promoting business relations in it.

For the sixth year now, heads of departments and international experts, influencers and visionaries of the industry have been meeting at the main media communication platform of the country to discuss topical issues, establish contacts, present ideas for the upcoming media year and navigate future trends.

On October 27, the representatives of Kazakhstan’s media sector will gather in Kazmedia Center to discuss the trends, problems and further development of media in regions at the Regional Mass Media Forum.

On October 28, a ceremony of presenting the Best Press Secretary award will be held.

The event will end with a traditional Urker Prize Awards ceremony for the best achievements in print, radio and internet journalism.