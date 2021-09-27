Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Astana Media Week-2021 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    27 September 2021, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Media Week-2021 themed «Facts and Emotions» has began its work in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her welcoming remarks, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva pointed out that Astana Media Week has turned into an annual platform for sharing views and dialogue between reps of leading mass media of the country.

    She noted that as of today there is a great demand from the society in information, thus increasing competitiveness of the journalists, who, in their turn, should more widely cover the pressing issues of global media.

    «I’d like to emphasize the special role of mass media during the pandemic, its role in keeping the stability in the country, providing in-depth, trustworthy information,» noted Mrs. Balayeva.

    She went on to say that Astana Media Week-2021 set to run two days will feature online and offline events. Reps of the State apparatus, prominent journalists, documentalists, bloggers from the US, Great Britain, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan will join the event.

    Astana Media Week is an annual event held by the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Mass media Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet