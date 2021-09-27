Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Media Week-2021 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 September 2021, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Media Week-2021 themed «Facts and Emotions» has began its work in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her welcoming remarks, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva pointed out that Astana Media Week has turned into an annual platform for sharing views and dialogue between reps of leading mass media of the country.

She noted that as of today there is a great demand from the society in information, thus increasing competitiveness of the journalists, who, in their turn, should more widely cover the pressing issues of global media.

«I’d like to emphasize the special role of mass media during the pandemic, its role in keeping the stability in the country, providing in-depth, trustworthy information,» noted Mrs. Balayeva.

She went on to say that Astana Media Week-2021 set to run two days will feature online and offline events. Reps of the State apparatus, prominent journalists, documentalists, bloggers from the US, Great Britain, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan will join the event.

Astana Media Week is an annual event held by the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.


