    Astana Media Week 2020 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    11 November 2020, 10:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Media Week 2020 has kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Astana Media Week event held each year is led by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

    The three-day event is to focus on assessing new trends and signs of shifts in the field of media.

    It is expected that Astana Media Week will be joined by professionals from the international cinema, TV industry, press officers of central and local State bodies, national and regional media, and foreign channels as well as digital content consumers and providers.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
