Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Astana Media Week 2020 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2020, 10:37
Astana Media Week 2020 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Media Week 2020 has kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Astana Media Week event held each year is led by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

The three-day event is to focus on assessing new trends and signs of shifts in the field of media.

It is expected that Astana Media Week will be joined by professionals from the international cinema, TV industry, press officers of central and local State bodies, national and regional media, and foreign channels as well as digital content consumers and providers.


Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023