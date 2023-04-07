Astana marks World Health Day with mass running race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana marks today World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization with a number of events, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A running race held in the capital’s Botanic Garden under the motto «Walk the Talk» brought together more than 1,000 participants, including Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Sarsen Kuranbek and Head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan Skender Syla.

Welcoming the participants, Azhar Giniyat noted the importance of World Health Day to draw people’s attention to health promotion, maintaining security in the world and observing citizens’ rights for health protection and well-being.

«The celebration of World Health Day is inextricably linked with the promotion of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. In 2022, only 18% of the adult population were engaged in weekly physical activity. Healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition, physical activity, the absence of behavioral risk factors, such as alcohol consumption and smoking play an important role in the reduction of non-communicable diseases,» Azhar Giniyat said.

The Minister called everyone to improve their health, timely undergo preventive screening examinations and vaccinations.

Head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan Skender Syla praised the Kazakh Government’s efforts on maintaining innovations in public healthcare.

«The implementation of Healthy Nation and Rural Healthcare Modernization programs will make its contribution to the development of New Kazakhstan. The World Health Organization highly appreciates the integration of its initiatives into the national plans and is committed to provide further technical and methodological support. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives special attention to the improvement of the quality of mandatory social and health insurance, and enhancing employees’ role in healthcare and their rights protection,» Skender Syla concluded.



