Astana-Kokshetau road reopens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana-Kokshetau road section closed earlier due to snowstorms and snowfall was reopened for all vehicles at 11:30 a.m., Kazinform quotes the press service of the city emergency situations department.

As earlier reported, as of 09:30 a.m. March 15 three regions of Kazakhstan were forced to shut down 10 road sections due to the bad weather conditions.