Astana International Financial Centre and Seedstars sign Memorandum of Understanding

DAVOS. KAZINFORM Today the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Seedstars, leading emerging market startup community and investor, signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the World Economic Forum.

According to the signed memorandum the areas of cooperation between AIFC and Seedstars include startup support programs and the development of a startup ecosystem, as well as bringing international expertise to the Central Asian region, AIFC press service reports.

«We are pleased to cooperate with Seedstars, one of the largest international companies that works on the investment and innovation potential development. AIFC pays special attention to startups, conducting regional support programs annually. This cooperation will also give a new impetus to attract investment to startups of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, and the development of a new generation of entrepreneurs in the field of technological projects,» – said Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the AIFC.

«AIFC is a trusted and recurrent partner of Seedstars in Kazakhstan and we are very excited to explore new opportunities together. We have a solid track record of successful partnerships, and we are looking forward to fostering long-term impact for Kazakh entrepreneurs with financial support & capacity building. One of our key goals is to support the local ecosystem and make Kazakhstan more attractive to regional & international investors,» – mentioned Pierre-Alain Masson, Co-founder of Seedstars.

Earlier, in November 2019, the Seedstars Summit Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia was held in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, in partnership with the AIFC Fintech Hub. Also in 2018, at the initiative of the AIFC, Seedstars conducted the FintechStars international acceleration program in Kazakhstan.