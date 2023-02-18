Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana hosts Tartyl Fest Grand Finale

    18 February 2023, 15:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The grand finale of the Tartyl Fest Republican Pull-Up Tournament is on in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event brought together 170 athletes - winners of the regional qualification competition.

    The prize fund of the event is 54 milion tenge. The winner of the grand finale will receive 3 million tenge. 2 million tenge will be paid for the 2nd place and 1 million tenge - for the 3rd place.

    The champions will represent Kazakhstan at the World Street Workout Championships.

    The regional pulling-up competitions were held last year in 20 cities of Kazakhstan. 33-year-old Yevgeny Nam from Taraz set a record pulling up 50 times.

    More than 7,000 Kazakhstanis participated in the Tartyl Fest tournament in whole.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January