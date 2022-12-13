Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana hosts Qazaq Quresi World Championships

    13 December 2022, 09:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 12, Astana hosted the first day of the Qazaq Quresi World Championships (Kazakh National Wrestling), Kazinform learned from the Instagram account of Qazaq Quresi Association.

    350 wrestlers from almost 40 countries are participating in the event held in three age categories: adults, junior and children. Member of the United Wrestling World, President of the UWW Committee of Associated Styles Rodica Maria Yaksi and Director General of the Qazaq Quresi Association Yerbol Myrzabossynov congratulated the athletes at the opening ceremony.


    Photo: instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
    155 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
    Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13
    Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
    2 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
    3 ‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
    4 People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
    5 Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President