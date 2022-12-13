Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana hosts Qazaq Quresi World Championships

13 December 2022, 09:16
Astana hosts Qazaq Quresi World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 12, Astana hosted the first day of the Qazaq Quresi World Championships (Kazakh National Wrestling), Kazinform learned from the Instagram account of Qazaq Quresi Association.

350 wrestlers from almost 40 countries are participating in the event held in three age categories: adults, junior and children. Member of the United Wrestling World, President of the UWW Committee of Associated Styles Rodica Maria Yaksi and Director General of the Qazaq Quresi Association Yerbol Myrzabossynov congratulated the athletes at the opening ceremony.


Photo: instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz

Astana   Sport   Kazakhstan  
