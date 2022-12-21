Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Astana hosts presentation of ‘The Eagle Huntress’ by Liz Welch

21 December 2022, 17:12
Astana hosts presentation of ‘The Eagle Huntress’ by Liz Welch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presentation of ‘The Eagle Huntress’ memoir by Liz Welch took place on the sidelines of the First Central Asian Media Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the presentation of the book about Aisholpan Nurgaiv, the Mongolian teenaged eagle hunter, were Aisholpan herself, author Liz Welch, deputy head of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali, former President of Mongolia Nambaryn Enkhbayar as well as participants of the forum.

In her remarks at the event, Aida Balayeva said the presentation was a wonderful opportunity to show the world the book which lifts the spirit of the Kazakh people, adding that it definitely should be translated into Kazakh.

The Eagle Huntress documentary about Aisholpan Nurgaiv, the teenage girl from the nomad Kazakh minority living in Mongolia fond of eagle hunting, was released back in 2016. Then 13-year-old Aisholpan was the first female in her family to become an eagle hunter and the only girl to compete in the Golden Eagle competition. World-renowned talent Sia recorded a hit song Angel by the Wings for the documentary.


Related news
Head of State OKs amendments to Tax Code
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
President signs law on geodesy, cartography, and spatial data
Head of State OKs amendments to Tax Code
Share of women in decision-making bodies set to rise to 30% in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create int’l industrial cooperation center
Kazakhstan is a leader in countering gender inequality in CA – Aida Balayeva
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
President extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist
Media space should meet any demands of society – Tlegen Abishev
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
2 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support
3 Kazakhstani athletes to vie at 2022 World Judo Masters in Israel
4 Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
5 Italian govt bans cell phones in class

News