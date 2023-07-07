Astana hosts I International Festival of Military Bands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosts the I International Military-Musical Festival of Military Bands «Astana – Caravan of Culture.» The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Defense.

Military orchestras from Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Japan are performing at the stage of the Amphitheatre in Astana.

Kazakhstan is represented at the event by the Central Military Orchestra of the National Military-Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Orchestra of the State Guard Service and the Military Ensemble of the National Guard.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdnov welcomed the participants.

«Our International Festival of Military Orchestras is a bright example of that Astana has turned into the center of rapprochement of cultures and peoples, the city of peace and creativity. I am sure this unique event will benefit to the development of cooperation, promotion of ideas of peace and good-neighborhood,» he said.