Astana hosts European Film Festival

9 November 2022, 16:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the frame of the European Film Festival, we cordially invite you to the screening of the film «BAD POEMS» by Gabor Reisz, the official Twitter account of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan reads.

Date and time: 9.11.2022 at 19:00

Venue: Kinopark 8 imax Saryarqa (Astana), hall 7