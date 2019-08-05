Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5 August 2019, 08:16
Astana has another flat stage at Tour de Pologne Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Once again, the stage victory has been decided in a massive sprint. This time, the sprinters fought for a win at stage 2 from Tarnowskie Gory to the city center of Katowice (152.7 km), Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

With the finish placing on the downhill, it was quite a fast sprint, won by the Slovenian rider Luka Mezgec, followed by Fernando Gaviria and the race leader Pascal Ackermann. Nikita Stalnov was the best Astana’s rider with 19th position.

«Another very calm and quite stage passed without any trouble. However, the route of the stage was quite technical with many corners, so we had to concentrate our team around Ion Izagirre and Miguel Angel Lopez to protect them. Everything went well, so another flat stage is done. Tomorrow we are expecting one more day for sprinters, while after it the decisive stages of the race will come said sports director Alexandr Shefer.

The third stage of the Tour de Pologne will be held tomorrow: 150.5 km from Chorzów to Zabrze.

Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
