    Astana firefighters evacuate 125 people from residential complex on fire

    21 February 2023, 14:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Firefighters rescued 26 people, including children, from a fire at the residential complex in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire reportedly started in an apartment on the second floor of the residential complex in Kosshygululy Street in Saryarka district at 12:26 pm Astana time.

    The firefighters summoned to the scene rescued 26 people, including 13 children. In total, they evacuated 125 people from the building engulfed in flames and smoke.

    Paramedics rushed six people, including three children, to local hospitals as a result of the fire.

    The fire covered an area of 25 square meters.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Incidents
