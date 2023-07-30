Astana developers to plant over 100,000 trees and shrubs in the city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 100 trees and shrubs will be planted in Astana by developers, Kazinform learned from the Instagram account of Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek.

«Have revised the plans of landscaping the territories of residential buildings to be commissioned in 2023. The developers were set a task to expand green spaces and focus on landscaping and greening of the territories,» a publication reads.

The 1st stage of the project will cover more than 100 residential buildings which will let increase the number of plants across the city by 2.5 and raise it to over 100,000.

According to him, the city plans to plant a million of trees, bushes and seedlings this year. 500 thousand of them will be planted in the territory of the green belt.