Astana Cup to take place May 20-21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Open Table Tennis Doubles Cup will be staged on May 20-21 at the ADD Table Tennis Center Astana, Kazinform quotes the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be played in men’s and women’s doubles in two age categories under 17 years old and aged 18 years old and older.