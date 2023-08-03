Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana crashes out of UEFA Champions League after home defeat

    3 August 2023, 09:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – FC Astana crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 0:2 defeat from Dinamo Zagreb in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.

    The guests managed to open the score in the second half when defender Alexandr Marochkin put Dinamo Zagreb on scoreboard with his kick into Josip Condric’s net in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

    In the second half the hosts tried to snatch the initiative and tie the score, but to no avail.

    Midfielder Antonio Marin gave Dinamo Zagreb a 2:0 lead in the 89th minute of the match propelling his club to the third qualifying round with an 6:0 aggregate score defeat against Astana.

    In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions will face PFC Ludogorets 1945.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Doping scandal: Final decision on Kazakhstani athlete Norah Jeruto not made yet
    Astana's Gazzoli and Scaroni take 1-2 in Arctic Race of Norway Stage 2
    Kazakh judoka grabs 1st medal at Zagreb Grand Prix 2023
    FIFA president hails "best ever" Women's World Cup
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Vice President of National Science Academy Askar Dzhumadildayev
    2 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    3 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    4 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    5 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation