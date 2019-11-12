Astana Club session with the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev begins

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5th annual session of the Astana Club, the largest venue where its participants discuss the issues of geopolitics and security in the region, has kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to take part in today’s session.

This year’s session of the club will be themed Big Eurasia: On the path to the new architecture of global cooperation. The session will focus on the issues of security and strategic future of Big Eurasia.

The event will bring together over 50 world’s top politicians, experts from Eurasia and experts in international relations. Among those participating are former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former President of Slovenia Danilo Türk, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mohamed ElBaradei, Chairman of JP Morgan Chase, International Jacob A. Frenkel and many others.

The event is organized by the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy and the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Fund.