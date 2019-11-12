Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Astana Club has become prestigious venue – Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2019, 10:19
Astana Club has become prestigious venue – Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted the participants of the 5th session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

«I’m glad to welcome prominent politicians, experts and diplomats at our forum, the 5th session of the club,» Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the participants of the session.

«Today Astana Club has taken its unique place in the system of international dialogue platforms, having become a prestigious, significant venue for high-level meetings. Growing transport coherence of the Eurasian continent opens unprecedented opportunities for modern development. What we need is an open honest dialogue which will allow us to detect the existing risks and unveil new prospects of cooperation in Big Eurasia,» the First President of Kazakhstan said.

Elbasy also stressed that 2019 was full of dramatic events which have undermined the atmosphere of trust and cooperation on a global scale.

Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana