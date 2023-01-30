Go to the main site
    Astana city names new first deputy mayor

    30 January 2023, 15:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Nurkenov has been named the new first deputy mayor of the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh capital’s administration.

    New first deputy mayor of Astana Nurlan Nurkenov, who previously served as the capital’s deputy mayor, is now responsible for issues of road and transport infrastructure development, environmental protection and management, control and quality of urban environment, sanitation, and the city’s comprehensive improvement, and so on.


    Photo: gov.kz

