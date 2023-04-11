Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana city general layout is under revision - Deputy PM Kulginov

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 April 2023, 14:35
Astana city general layout is under revision - Deputy PM Kulginov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana’s general layout is under revision now. Deputy Prime Minister Altay Zhumagaliyev said it today on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s meeting, Kazinform reports.

Answering journalists’ questions, Kulginov said the population of the capital city is forecast to rise to 2,200,000 or 2,500,000 by 2035.

By the end of the year, the Mayor’s Office will submit the general layout to the Government’s approval. As per the new general layout, the number of schools, kindergartens, social facilities, social housing and engineering infrastructure has increased. Two gas-fired heating stations will be built, in accordance with the new general layout.


