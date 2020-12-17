Astana bids farewell to Kazakh rider Daniil Fominykh

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Daniil started his cycling career in the Kazakh Cycling Project, where he managed to become a professional rider and stayed on the highest level of cycling for seven years, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

After many great results on junior and U23 level with the Kazakh national team, Daniil moved up to the Continental Team Astana, where he gained his first win, the Asian Road Championships followed by a podium spot at the Tour of Qinghai.

When he was 22 years old, Daniil joined Astana Pro Team and took part at races like Ronde van Vlaanderen, Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta a España. With improving his ITT skills, he showed over the last years impressive results on the TT bike.

A tough setback was his terrible crash in 2016, but together with the team the Kazakh rider was able to overcome this difficult time and came back stronger.

The following years Daniil always represented Kazakhstan with giving his best and supporting his leaders and was able to reach again the podium at the Asian National Championships.

After great seven years, the team says farewell to Daniil and wishes him the best of luck for his career and life.



