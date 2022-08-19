Qazaq TV
Astana basketball club signs American point guard Deondre Parks
19 August 2022 17:41

Astana basketball club signs American point guard Deondre Parks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM – Astana basketball club signed American point guard Deondre Parks, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the club.

Throughout his professional career, Parks played for Newcastle Eagles, Cactus Tbilisi, AEL Limassol B.C., Torku Konyaspor B.K., Hapoel Hevel Modi'in, ES Radès, Edmonton Stingers, Vilpas Vikings, and ZTE KK.

Photo: soccerfieldsupplies.files.wordpress.com




