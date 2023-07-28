Astana-based youth theatre staged 77 plays in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-based Zhastar Theatre has staged 77 plays and held more than 144 events. This is what Deputy Director of the theatre Yerbolat Yelubay said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office today.

According to him, the youth theatre was established on July 5, 2007 with the support of Astana Mayor’s Office. The first performance staged by the theatre were Chingiz Aitmatov’s play and Abish Kekilbayev’s Chingis Khan. The first Director of the theatre was Laureate of the Union of Kazakhstan Youth Gani Kulzhanov.

Today the theatre is led by Dossymzhan Tanatarov, honored worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Over its short history, the theatre has won 14 the international and national contests. The theatre’s repertoire includes 55 plays. The theatre company consists of graduates of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy.

In 2020 the theatre participated in the Daegu International Musical Festival in South Korea with Jibek musical.

The theatre company performed also in France, Russia, Great Britain, Czech Republic, China, South Korea and Taiwan.