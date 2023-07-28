Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Astana-based youth theatre staged 77 plays in 2023

    28 July 2023, 14:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-based Zhastar Theatre has staged 77 plays and held more than 144 events. This is what Deputy Director of the theatre Yerbolat Yelubay said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office today.

    According to him, the youth theatre was established on July 5, 2007 with the support of Astana Mayor’s Office. The first performance staged by the theatre were Chingiz Aitmatov’s play and Abish Kekilbayev’s Chingis Khan. The first Director of the theatre was Laureate of the Union of Kazakhstan Youth Gani Kulzhanov.

    Today the theatre is led by Dossymzhan Tanatarov, honored worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

    Over its short history, the theatre has won 14 the international and national contests. The theatre’s repertoire includes 55 plays. The theatre company consists of graduates of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy.

    In 2020 the theatre participated in the Daegu International Musical Festival in South Korea with Jibek musical.

    The theatre company performed also in France, Russia, Great Britain, Czech Republic, China, South Korea and Taiwan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Price regulation remains priority task for Government
    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural product reached KZT2.1trln in H1 2023
    President Tokayev congratulates Prime Minister of India on Independence Day
    Bakhty checkpoint on Kazakh-Chinese border to be closed temporarily
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Vice President of National Science Academy Askar Dzhumadildayev
    2 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    3 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    4 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    5 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation