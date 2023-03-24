Astana Ballet to host «The Multifaceted World of Ballet» exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 25 at 17:00, the Astana Ballet Theater will host the opening of the exhibition «The Multifaceted World of Ballet», which will include a public talk with the participation of choreographer Aigul Tati and artists of the Astana Ballet Theater.

Ballet photography, capturing this distinct cultural world into eternity, is a unique genre in photography. The photographs presented at the exhibition unite the outstanding individuality of the dancers and the skill of the photo artist. When all components are combined with talent, a real miracle occurs: each frame presents the charisma of a dancer and the aesthetics of a ballet body, which create an integral unique image, Kazinform quotes the Astana Ballet’s press service.

The pictures’ central figures are the dancers of the Astana Ballet Theatre. The photos are imbued with dynamics: strict lines and clear silhouettes hide a whole story behind them, attract attention and make spectators observe every detail closely. The photo exhibition presents the works of ballet photographer Darian Volkova.

In addition, the exposition of the exhibition displays all the diversity and richness of national costumes, which embody the wealth of traditions of the Kazakh people, as well as their way of life and aesthetic ideals. Kazakh national costume is not only clothing, but an art form in which traditions of different eras and generations are intertwined.

The author of the costumes is the Honoured Figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Muslim Zhumagaliyev. The artist has been collaborating closely with the Astana Ballet Theatre for more than 10 years and creates unique costumes that have their own identity, harmony and stylistic features. The joint creative work of artist Muslim Zhumagaliyev and choreographer, Honoured Figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Tati reflects the spiritual image of the rich cultural heritage, maintaining the style and identity of the past through national costume, expressive plastique and movements.

Vivid artistic images presented at the photo exhibition will come to life on the stage of the Astana Ballet Theater in «The Heritage of the Great Steppe» concert program on March 25 at 18:00. The event dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz Meiramy will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The national divertissement is a unique collection of dance miniatures, which harmoniously combines ethnographic material and modern choreography, but simultaneously retains a sense of the character and special originality of the national dance. Exuberant choreographic works reflect the diverse philosophy of the worldview of the nomadic people. Aesthetics, spectacularity and unique artistic images everlastingly sink into the heart and delight spectators around the world.