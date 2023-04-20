Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Astana Ballet to host «Mozart Gala» Chamber Music Evening

    20 April 2023, 08:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 25, the «Mozart Gala» Chamber Music Evening will take place in the hall of the Astana Ballet Theatre. The magnificent sound of viola and violin in a single harmony will fill the space of the theatre, connecting bygone eras and our days.

    The collective sound of the musical instruments has an incredible appeal and allows us to once again be convinced of the greatness and enduring relevance of the classics, Kazinform refers to the Astana Ballet’s press service.

    It is difficult to imagine a composer more beloved by a wide circle of music admirers than the brilliant Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Extraordinarily gifted, possessing phenomenal hearing, memory and the ability to splendid improvisation, he wrote more than 600 compositions, many of which are recognized as masterpieces. Each new meeting with the brilliant works that will be performed at this concert is a special event for the audience and performers.

    «We are glad to present to the public a new concert of our orchestra, which will feature the music by Mozart, perhaps the most famous composer. We will perform his masterpieces, in no case violating the generally recognized canons of performance, but bringing a piece of our soul into them. Pavel Romanenko, a violist, a conductor and just a good musician will be our guide and creative partner. I hope that together we will be able to convey the true beauty of Mozart’s music,» said Kalamkas Jumabayeva, the first violin of the orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre.

    The first part of the evening will feature a Concert Symphony for violin, viola and orchestra, soloists – Kalamkas Jumabayeva (violin) and Pavel Romanenko (viola); the second part will feature Symphony No. 40, conductor – Pavel Romanenko.

    «This is the first time I will perform with the orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre. Despite its youth, the collective has already earned recognition among both the professionals and the spectators. Considering that I am well acquainted with other orchestras of the city, it will be all the more interesting to work with this wonderful and new collective for me. I am certain the audience will get a tremendous delight from the concert,» Pavel Romanenko shared.

    For your information:

    Kalamkas Jumabayeva is a laureate of international competitions, laureate of the First President Foundation Award for high achievements in the sphere of culture and art of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2017, she was included in the short-list of cultural figures of the Republic of Kazakhstan representing contemporary Kazakhstani art in the world.

    Pavel Romanenko is a laureate of international competitions, founder, and violist of the Berlinsky Quartet. He has created and headed the Moscow orchestra «New Camerata». He is a participant of such festivals as «Homecoming», «Winter Dreams», the «Attraction» creative association, VIVARTE, «Musical Expedition», «La Folle Journee», etc.

    The event will be held with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Astana Culture Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dimash’s voice heard for the 1st time on Uruguay radio
    Astana Ballet set to tour Almaty
    Astana Opera: To the centenary of the great artist
    Darkhan Kydyrali and Timur Bekmamabetov debate TV content upgrading issues
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events