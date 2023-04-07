Astana Ballet Theatre goes on tour to Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 22 and 23, the Astana Ballet Theatre will go on tour to Aktobe: on the stage of G. Zhubanova Aktobe Regional Philharmonic Hall, the capital’s company will present an exquisite program of one-act ballets, which includes the «Triumph» divertissement staged by choreographer Ainur Abilgazina and «A Fuego Lento» ballet by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante.

«The tour program is formed from the classical and neoclassical repertoire of the theatre. Our main task is to perform properly and gain the recognition of Aktobe’s audience, and we will make every effort to present our creative work at the highest level. We hope that the art of our dancers and the entire creative team of the theatre will sink into the hearts of local spectators for a long time,» Alexandr Sovostyanov, director of the Astana Ballet Theatre, shared his thoughts, Kazinform refers to the Astana Ballet’s Press Office.

The first part of the evening will feature the «Triumph» one-act ballet choreographed by Ainur Abilgazina to the music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. According to the choreographer, this production is a celebration of classical art, as well as admiration expressed in the language of academic dance. The fifteen-minute production is rich in complex lifts and spins. So, the dancers have once again proved that they can master any dance genres, be it neoclassical, contemporary, modern or the dancing keystone – classical ballet.

«I would like to emphasize the delicate artistic taste of Ainur. She chose complex and polyphonic music, which not every young and novice choreographer would dare to select. I think she managed to convey the mood of the music in her choreography. I am very happy for our youth, who are so brave, because they are talented,» says Alila Alisheva, Honoured Figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Also, the evening’s program includes the neoclassical ballet «A Fuego Lento» (Slow Fire) staged by Ricardo Amarante to the music by Lalo Schifrin, Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel and Sayo Kosugi. This is a choreographer’s free romantic fantasy about how previously unknown feelings of love, passion and desire ignite a slow but bright flame within us. There is reasonable minimalism in the costumes, extreme frankness in the emotions, but the most important thing is the technical skill of the dancers. «A Fuego Lento» is passion in every scene, apparelled in tempting rhythms of sensual tango.

«We are sure that art, which the creative team puts their heart and soul into, will always be in demand. It is extremely significant for our theatre to feel the warmth of caring, cordial support of our spectators and their lively interest in our work in all corners of Kazakhstan,» concluded Nurlan Kanetov, Artistic Director of the Astana Ballet Theatre.

The tour will take place with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



