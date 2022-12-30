Astana Ballet presents a show bill for January

30 December 2022, 08:52

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 6, 7 and 8, the Astana Ballet Theater will present the fabulous and enchanting ballet The Snow Queen staged by Georgy Kovtun to the music of Radik Salimov, the premiere of which was a resounding success in December.

The atmosphere of real musical magic and celebration will be created by the symphony orchestra of the theater under the direction of Elmar Buribaev, the Astana Ballet’s official website reads.

The performance based on the fairy tale of the same name by the Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen, in which not only the dancers of the Astana Ballet Theater but also students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography are involved, has become the most anticipated event in the cultural life of the capital for spectators of all ages. And this is not an exaggeration: tickets were sold out long before the premiere, and in January the theater opened additional days of the show. Numerous fans of the capital's theater will now be able to introduce children to the beautiful art not only with the help of the immortal «The Nutcracker», but also with a new bright and cheerful performance. The performance leaves behind the warmest feelings: the joy of meeting with long-familiar characters, faith in a real miracle and a happy ending.

On January 14, Astana Ballet will host an evening of chamber music «Suono nuovo». The capital's theater invites residents and guests of the city to a meeting with wonderful music, which will undoubtedly give everyone a wonderful mood. The works that make up the program of this concert become companions of many generations, pass through the ages without losing their attraction and depth of creative intent. They forever won the hearts of the public and professional musicians.

An excellent line-up of performers will present a program that brings together the works of brilliant composers: «Canon» by I. Pachelbel; «Quintet for horn and strings» by W. Mozart; «Brandenburg Concerto» No6 and «Suite No2: Minuet, Joke» by J. Bach; «Concerto for 2 Cellos», «Concerto for 4 Violins» and «The Seasons: Winter» by A. Vivaldi. It is difficult to overestimate the power of divine inspiration with which the passage endowed these creators. Their impact on the soul, feelings, thoughts of both contemporaries and subsequent generations is enormous and undeniable.

On January 27 and 28, the Astana Ballet Theater will present the performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Cinderella to the capital's audience. The colorful action of the ballet revolves around the plot of a well-known fairy tale about a poor girl who magically becomes first a beautiful guest of the royal ball, and later a real princess. The story told by Charles Perrault is the best fit for a ballet: it has extraordinary transformations, a court ball, a poetic love story and an all-conquering good ending.

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina created a wonderful family performance flavored with sparkling humor. The characteristic handwriting of the choreographer, which combines several dance directions and techniques, is perceived with amazement and delight. Stunning large-scale scenery and colorful costumes, the creation of which required the painstaking work of masters, complete the thoughtful visual design of the performance. The orchestra under the direction of maestro Arman Urazgaliev will sound just as magical and festive, having adequately mastered the complex and mysterious score. The performance involved the entire ballet troupe of the theater, as well as the youngest students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography.

The events will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo: astanaballet.com