Astana Ballet opens XI theatre season with tour to Ust-Kamenogorsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Ballet Theatre will open a new theatrical season with a tour to Ust-Kamenogorsk. On September 8 and 9, a rich music program will be presented on the stage of the concert hall «Ertis Concert». On the first day of the tour program, the theatre team will present to the public an evening of chamber music «Barocco», and the second day will feature a concert of the symphony orchestra «Music Tour» under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.

«Our tour to this beautiful city took place in 2014, when the company was still at the very beginning of its creative journey. Now we are returning with the vast experience, but at the same time with fresh energy, new ideas, and an amazing program. We hope that our audience will be glad to welcome us. We want to give unforgettable moments and show that Astana Ballet is a truly unique art that inspires and leaves an indelible impression in the hearts of everyone who gets in touch with our creative work,» said Alexandr Sovostyanov, director of the theatre, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Ballet’s press service.

The first day of the tour program will feature an evening of chamber music «Barocco» presented by talented performers of the Astana Ballet Orchestra. A unique and exciting musical event will immerse listeners in the Baroque era and provide an opportunity to enjoy the wonderful works of great composers. The program of the evening includes: «Canon» by J. Pachelbel; «Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra» by A. Marcello; «Suite for String Orchestra No. 3: «Aria» by J.S. Bach; «Suite No. 2: «Minuet & Badinerie» by J.S. Bach; magnificent «Concerto for 2 Cellos» by A. Vivaldi; «Concerto grosso» by A. Vivaldi.

«Every concert represents meaning, idea, and values that we try to convey to the audience. We want every listener to be able to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of music, get the energy from the performers, plunge into the whirlwind of emotions and «feel» the sound. Our main goal is to present you not just the orchestra, but true artists who feel their audience and love the stage infinitely. We are sure that the unique atmosphere of the theatre will give you an evening of vivid revelations and unexpected discoveries ...», - shared Aizhan Khaidar, manager of the orchestra.

On the second day, the capital team will present a concert of the symphony orchestra «Music Tour» under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev, a diploma winner of the International Competition of Opera and Symphony Conductors which was held in Romania. The compositions performed in this concert will undoubtedly evoke a deep emotional response from a modern listener.

The program includes: «Asia Dauysy» (Voice of Asia) by A. Bestybayev; overture to the opera «The Maid of Pskov» by N. Rimsky-Korsakov; «Adagio» from the ballet «The Legend of Love» by A. Melikov; «Hopak» from the «Sorochinsky Fair» opera by M. Mussorgsky; «Dance of the Comedians» from the «The Bartered Bride» opera by B. Smetana; Intermezzo from the «Rural Honor» opera by P. Mascagni; «Romanian Rhapsody» by G. Enescu; Prelude to Act III from the «Lohengrin» opera by R. Wagner; «Clair de Lune» (Moonlight) by C. Debussy; dances from the «Abai» opera by A. Zhubanov and L. Khamidi.

The young orchestra of Astana Ballet, which united talented musicians, is distinguished by a high professional level and impeccable skill of the performers, and thanks to the creative search and modern arrangement of musical material, the collective performs music of different directions and offers various concert formats, delighting listeners with a modern, stylish sound.

The tour will take place with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.