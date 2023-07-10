Go to the main site
    Astana Ballet Gala: 10 years on stage!

    10 July 2023, 07:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The magnificent Astana Ballet Gala, dedicated to the celebration of the anniversary, will become an unforgettable event in the capital’s cultural life. The program will include excerpts from the most outstanding productions in the 10 years of the theatre’s history.

    A cascade of virtuoso solo, duet, and mass ballet pieces with the brightest costumes and scenery will be presented to the spectators. Astana Ballet Gala is a real work of art that will amaze you with its beauty, sophistication and technical skills of the performers, Kazinform quotes the Astana Ballet’s Press Office.

    The program of the evening will feature fragments from iconic classical and neoclassical productions – «Le Corsaire», «Spartacus», «Carmen Suite», «The Legend of Love», and many others; works by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante – «Diversity», «Love Fear Loss», «A Fuego Lento»; author’s and national ballets; as well as choreographic miniatures from such concert programs as «Oriental Rhapsody» and «The Heritage of the Great Steppe». Besides, the audience will hear the compositions performed by the symphony orchestra of the theatre under the baton of maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

