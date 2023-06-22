Astana, Baku sign a number of strategic economic agreements

BAKU. KAZINFORM – As part of the official visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Azerbaijan a number of strategic documents aimed at strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the priority areas of economy was signed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, during the expanded meeting between Kazakh and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers Alikhan Smailov and Ali Asadov with the participation of the heads of the relevant ministries, government bodies, and national companies of the two countries, agreements aimed at development of joint steps in transport and logistics, trade, tourism, energy, agriculture, IT, and industrial cooperation were signed.

The following framework documents were signed:

Agreement between Azerbaijan Railways, Kazakhstan Railways, and Georgian Railways on the basic principles for the establishment and activity of a joint enterprise;

Memorandum on strategic cooperation between KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan on transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan;

Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan on cooperation in tourism;

Memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in sport between the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sport;

Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture on cooperation in the area of culture;

Action of Plan on the implementation of the Agreement between the Kazakh Labor and Social Protection of People and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People on cooperation in the field of labor, employment, and social protection of people as of May 24, 2005 for a period from 2023-2024;

Protocol of meetings between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport;

Memorandum on cooperation between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to expand transport cooperation;

Memorandum on cooperation between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry and the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry on deliveries of ships and railway locomotives.

On the sidelines of the bilateral meetings, the shareholder agreement between Kazakhtelecom and Azertelecom on a joint venture for laying fiber optic communication lines under the Caspian Sea was signed.