Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Astana attracts $14bln of foreign investment in 25 years – mayor

    5 July 2023, 12:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital has attracted over $14 billion of foreign investment in the past 25 years, mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek expressed hope that the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities will help its participants develop mutually profitable cooperation, while expressing gratitude to the participants and delegates who came to the city.

    In his speech at the forum, Kassymbek revealed over the past 25 years Astana had attracted over $14 billion worth of foreign investment.

    «In the past 25 years we have built 33 million square meters of housing, 670 kindergartens and schools, over 100 cultural and sports facilities. Astana has turned into a regional hub for trade flows and the center of attraction for talents, youth, tourists, investors and global companies,» he said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26