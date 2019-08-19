Go to the main site
    Astana announces team’s roster for La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2019

    19 August 2019, 18:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is happy to present its line-up for the last Grand Tour of the season - La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will be held from August 24th to September 15th.

    Team's line-up: Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Dario Cataldo, Manuele Boaro, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile and Miguel Angel Lopez, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Alexandr Shefer, Dmitri Sedoun and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as s ports directors in race.

    Race information: https://www.lavuelta.es/en/

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
